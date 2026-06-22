Motorcyclist dies after crashing into concrete pole on Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a concrete pole early Monday on the Southside. It happened at about 1:45 a.m. in the 5500 block of Shad Road, a Jacksonville police news release states.

Two motorcyclists were traveling eastbound on Shad Road when one of them ran off the roadway striking the concrete pole at the intersection of Shad Road and Florida Mining Boulevard, the news release states.

The rider who crashed, a male in his late 20’s, was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release states.

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