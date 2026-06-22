FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Overturned semi, fuel spill closes Bradford County roadway

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — 4 AM: A traffic crash with injuries Monday morning has closed the on-ramp of State Road 100 northbound to the Bypass. The wreck involves an overturned semi and a fuel spill, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office

The Bypass and State Road 100 remain open to traffic, according to the sheriff’s office.

KaJéza Hawkins is in the First Alert Traffic Center with details. WATCH HERE >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

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