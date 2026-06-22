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FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Overturned semi, fuel spill closes Bradford County roadway

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Traffic
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — 4 AM: A traffic crash with injuries Monday morning has closed the on-ramp of State Road 100 northbound to the Bypass. The wreck involves an overturned semi and a fuel spill, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office

The Bypass and State Road 100 remain open to traffic, according to the sheriff’s office.

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