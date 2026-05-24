FHP: Motorists urged to use caution in area of seven-acre Putnam County wildfire

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A seven-acre wildfire is burning in Putnam County, in the area of US-17 and West River Road. The Florida Highway Patrol is monitoring the situation.

The Florida Forest Service reported the fire is 60% contained as of 9 p.m.

The active wildfire presents potential hazards for motorists in the affected area. The FHP warns drivers may encounter quickly deteriorating visibility due to smoke and fog-type conditions, especially during nighttime and early morning hours.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling in the area. It is recommended that drivers reduce their speed and utilize their low-beam headlights to adapt to changing conditions.

Smoke signs have been requested to be placed in the affected area.

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