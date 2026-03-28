FHP: Putnam County teen critically hurt, other driver killed in crash

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old from Interlachen is in critical condition after a crash that left another driver dead in Alachua County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after midnight on County Road 2082, west of Hawthorne.

Troopers say the teen was driving a pickup truck east when he crossed the center line and hit a sedan head-on.

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The driver of the sedan, a 40-year-old man from Hawthorne, died at the scene.

FHP says the teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

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