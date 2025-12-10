FHP investigating deadly crash on I-295 near Pulaski Road in North Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said it is responding to a deadly crash in North Jacksonville.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 295 between Pulaski Road and Alta Drive have been shut down since around 1:30 p.m.

Traffic is backed up to the Dames Point Bridge and cars are being detoured off at Alta Drive.

Action News Jax has reached out to FHP for more information about the crash and we will have the latest updates on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.