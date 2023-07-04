FHP: Deadly crash on State Road 23 blocks all southbound lanes by I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a crash on Cecil Commerce Center Parkway (SR-23) is deadly.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office alerted that all southbound lanes on SR-23 from Interstate 10 are closed because of the crash.

Traffic cameras show multiple vehicles to be involved with traffic at a standstill. Numerous police, fire rescue and paramedics appear to be on the scene.

Action News Jax is working to learn more about the cause of the crash and the amount injured.

This is an ongoing scene and will be updated when details arrive.

Crews are working a traffic accident on Cecil Commerce Center drive just south of I-10 with one person confirmed trapped…expect delays in the area. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) July 3, 2023

This is a developing story. When more information is available this story will be updated.

