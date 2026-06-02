Finding the right car for your teen driver: IIHS, Consumer Reports tests new and used vehicles

If you’re shopping for a teen driver, new safety test results show some vehicles are better suited for those young and inexperienced behind the wheel than others. — If you’re shopping for a teen driver, new safety test results show some vehicles are better suited for those young and inexperienced behind the wheel than others.

For many teens, a first car means freedom. But for parents, it’s all about safety.

On the road, a collision can come down to just seconds.

“It doesn’t matter how responsible or smart or capable they are, they’re still a beginner, they’re still learning, and part of learning is making mistakes, and the cost of an error when you’re driving a car on a road with other people is really high,” Rebecca Weast, Senior Research Scientist with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

But the good news: safety is steering in the right direction.

At 40+ mph, IIHS put dozens of different makes and models to the test, evaluating newer technology like automatic emergency braking systems.

To review the full list of the vehicles recommended by IIHS and Consumer Reports, click here.

“It does add an extra layer of protection and some peace of mind. They’re nice to have,” Weast said.

Weast said a common misconception is that bigger means safer.

READ: What Are the 100 Deadliest Days and What Can You Do to Make them Safer?

“We look for kind of a Goldilocks, spot when it comes to size, so nothing too small, nothing too big,” Weast said.

While teens may beg for a sports car, experts say that can be one of the biggest safety risks.

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“Teenagers are disproportionately involved in speeding-related crashes. So we want to avoid giving teenagers cars that have zippy acceleration,” Weast said.

Distracted driving is also a leading cause of crashes. Parents may want to avoid big touchscreen digital dashboards.

“Reducing the complexity of what they’re looking at when they’re driving is an important thing to consider,” Weast said.

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Of the dozens of vehicles tested, no single brand came out on top.

“There’s a fair amount of Subarus on the list, there are Hyundais, you see a few Kias, Toyotas, Hondas, Mazdas,” Weast said.

Cost is always a big factor when car shopping. Weast said parents should consider sharing the car with their teen.

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