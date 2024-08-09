Fire Rescue puts out mobile home fire near State Road 16 in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue units responded to a home fire on Fri., Aug. 9 in the area of 1700 Woodlawn Road, off State Road 16.

SJCFR said Engine 14 arrived and found a mobile home partially on fire. Emergency crews quickly deployed a hose while additional units searched the home.

The fire was extinguished and the “residence was clear.”

Both residents of the home were able to evacuate before fire rescue arrived. One person was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

“Due to the residence having working smoke detectors, these occupants made it out safely,” SJCFR said. Smoke detectors save lives.”

