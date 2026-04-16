Local emergency officials are helping community months in advance of hurricane season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To bridge the gap between complacency and readiness, the City of Jacksonville is launching the third annual Jax Ready Fest on Friday at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center. The two-day interactive event aims to equip families for natural disasters before the first siren sounds.

“This is the time to prepare,” said Andre Ayoub, Chief of Emergency Preparedness for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD). “You’re going to have individuals in those fields who can give you real-time answers now, instead of in a state of panic and chaos later.”

While June 1 marks the official start of hurricane season, Ayoub noted that Jacksonville’s relatively quiet season last year should not give residents a false sense of security.

The event will transform the convention center into a massive safety hub, bringing over 80 community partners under one roof. Representatives from JFRD, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO), and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA), JEA will join mental health advocates and local agencies to provide a comprehensive look at disaster survival.

Attendees can expect more than just pamphlets. The fest will feature live simulations, hands-on demonstrations, and free giveaways designed to help families build or restock their emergency kits.

Among the highlights is a chance to meet the city’s four-legged heroes. JFRD’s Michael Nelson introduced Cricket, one of nine rostered “live find” K9s trained to detect human scent in disaster zones.

“In the chaos after a storm, dogs like Cricket can mean the difference between life and death,” Nelson said. He explained that these K9s are essential for locating missing persons in dense woods or buried under debris. “We use our dogs to catch that scent and give us an area to work in. Once the dog alerts, we have other equipment, like cameras, that we can put down to assist.”

The overarching goal of the fest is to eliminate the last-minute scramble that often occurs when a storm enters the cone of uncertainty. By meeting experts in a calm environment, officials hope residents will walk away with a concrete plan.

The Jax Ready Fest is free to the public. Doors open Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.