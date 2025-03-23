Fire, smoke plume at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT triggers evacuation

WALT DISNEY WORLD, Fla. — A fire at Disney World has caused an evacuation of Epcot, according to Action News Jax’ Orlando Station, WFTV.

A walk-in cooler in a backstage area behind the French Pavilion is believed to have caught fire at EPCOT Saturday evening.

Thousands of tourists were startled as black smoke became visible in the sky above Epcot.

The park was packed with families traveling for the Spring Break season. It also occurred during EPCOT’s International Flower & Garden Festival, which runs through June 2nd.

Central Florida Tourism District’s Fire Department responded to the fire and quickly put it out.

We’re told no injuries were reported and no buildings were damaged.

The Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride has also been temporarily shut down, but WFTV reports it is expected to be reopened Saturday night.

The pavilion where the fire occurred was reopened for guests.

