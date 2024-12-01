Firestone Road development meeting happening Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council Member Rahman K. Johnson is holding a meeting to discuss a new townhome development planned for Firestone Road.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The meeting is happening on Monday at 5 p.m.

You can attend at the Webb Wesconnett Regional Library.

You’ll be able to ask questions and share your opinions.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.