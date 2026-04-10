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First Alert Traffic: Car fire causing delays on I-10 on Jacksonville’s Westside

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 8:30 AM: A vehicle fire and emergency crews in the roadway is causing traffic delays Thursday morning on Interstate 10 eastbound. The fire is in the area near the Chaffee Road.

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