FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on Buckman Bridge slowing traffic on I-295 West

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crash is causing delays on the Buckman Bridge along I-295 West.

The Florida Highway Patrol shows the crash on the northbound side, with the left shoulder blocked.

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The incident was first reported at 12:47 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays on the bridge.

There is no information yet about any injuries involved.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

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