FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash closes ramp to Main Street from I-295 East North

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 9:17 AM: All lanes are back open, and the off-ramp is partially closed.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they transported a person with non-life-threatening injuries.

A crash blocked all lanes on I-295 Northbound early Tuesday morning, causing major traffic delays in the area.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the accident just before 8:45 a.m. on the ramp to US-17/North Main Street.

Emergency crews responded and closed the off-ramp while they work at the scene.

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Drivers were being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Officials have not released details about how many people were hurt or the cause of the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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