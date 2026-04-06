Road back open after disabled truck blocked SR 207 in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 9:21 AM: The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office reported that the road is back open.

END UPDATE

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, all westbound lanes of SR 207 under the interstate are blocked due to a disabled 53-foot truck and trailer.

Deputies and Public Service Assistants are on scene working to clear the roadway.

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Traffic is currently being diverted onto I-95 southbound.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area and expect delays.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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