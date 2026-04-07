FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multiple crashes slowing drivers across Jacksonville

Several crashes are impacting the morning traffic across Jacksonville.

I-295 West North

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a major crash on I-295 West near Lem Turner Road is blocking the left lane.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m.

I-95 South

Another major crash is causing delays on I-95 South before Golfair Boulevard and MLK Parkway.

Troopers say the crash started around 6:40 a.m., with the left lane blocked.

Drivers are urged to move over or slow down as Road Rangers respond.

I-295 East South

A crash on I-295 East South near St. Johns Bluff Road is blocking the left shoulder.

That crash was reported around 7:15 a.m.

I-295 East North

Another crash is impacting drivers on I-295 East North at the ramp to Beach Boulevard/US-90.

The right lane of the off-ramp is blocked.

According to FHP, the crash started around 7:52 a.m.

Drivers should expect delays in these areas and use caution on the roads.

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