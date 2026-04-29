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FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Two-vehicle crash blocking U.S. 301 in Bradford County

By Harold Goodridge, Action News Jax
First Alert Traffic
By Harold Goodridge, Action News Jax

8:30 AM: A two vehicle crash is blocking northbound lanes Wednesday morning on U.S. 301 in Bradford County. The crash occurred at the south interchange, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office said. Drivers are being told to approach the area with caution.

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Harold Goodridge

Harold Goodridge, Action News Jax

Harold Goodridge is a Content Creator/Coordinator for Action News Jax.

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