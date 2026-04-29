FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Two-vehicle crash blocking U.S. 301 in Bradford County

8:30 AM: A two vehicle crash is blocking northbound lanes Wednesday morning on U.S. 301 in Bradford County. The crash occurred at the south interchange, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office said. Drivers are being told to approach the area with caution.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.