FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: US 301 lane blocked in Bradford County after crash with injuries

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — 11:30AM: One northbound lane of US 301 was blocked Tuesday morning in Bradford County due to a crash with injuries. The crash involves two vehicles at the South Bypass Interchange of US301. Minor injuries are reported. Drivers are urged to approach the area with caution.

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