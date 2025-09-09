FIRST ALERT WEAHTHER: Local nor’easter conditions continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is wet in coastal northeast Florida as many neighborhoods have seen rain all night.
- Some places in eastern Duval county have seen 3-4″ of rain in the last 24 hours.
- Across inland NE FL and SE GA, the weather is mainly dry.
- Additional bands of rain will stream across north Florida through today, but they will vary in exact location and intensity.
- Georgia will be much drier.
- Everyone will remain cooler than average in the upper 70s/low 80s with mostly cloudy to overcast skies, gusty northeasterly winds, and showers.
- Higher tides and coastal flooding will continue along the coast and river basins due to astronomical influences, king tides, onshore winds, and any rain coincident with high tide.
- Much nicer weather looks to settle in by the end of this week.
TROPICS:
- No active storms and no areas of concern, for now.
TODAY: Cloudy and breezy with occasional showers, especially in FL. HIGH: 81
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. LOW: 70
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few showers south. 70/83
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. 66/84
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 64/86
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 67/85
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 68/84
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 65/87
