First Alert Weather: 20+ degrees cooler Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- A cold front will bring a big temperature drop for Tuesday, but – unfortunately – not much rain.
- Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 60s with gusty winds out of the northeast that will be especially strong at the beaches & along the St. Johns River. A few showers will occur, but it doesn’t appear to be much rain & most showers that do develop will primarily impact the coastal counties & beaches.
- Still breezy & cool Wednesday with highs in the 60s to low 70s.
- Then much warmer again Thursday & Friday with highs returning to the 80s.
- Another cold front on Friday night will bring cooler temps. & gusty winds for the upcoming weekend, but – again - *not* much in the way of rain.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Clear evening… clouds late. Low: 60
- TUESDAY: Cloudy, windy & much cooler with a few showers – mainly coastal counties & the beaches. High: 66
- TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, breezy, a brief shower, some drizzle. Low: 57
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, brief shower. High: 69
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. 57/82
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm. 59/88
- SATURDAY: Becoming ostly cloudy, breezy, cooler. 61/73
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. 54/73… 60s at the beaches.
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area