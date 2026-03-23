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First Alert Weather: 20+ degrees cooler Tuesday

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  •  A cold front will bring a big temperature drop for Tuesday, but – unfortunately – not much rain.
  • Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 60s with gusty winds out of the northeast that will be especially strong at the beaches & along the St. Johns River.  A few showers will occur, but it doesn’t appear to be much rain & most showers that do develop will primarily impact the coastal counties & beaches.
  • Still breezy & cool Wednesday with highs in the 60s to low 70s.
  • Then much warmer again Thursday & Friday with highs returning to the 80s.
  • Another cold front on Friday night will bring cooler temps. & gusty winds for the upcoming weekend, but – again - *not* much in the way of rain.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Clear evening… clouds late. Low: 60
  • TUESDAY: Cloudy, windy & much cooler with a few showers – mainly coastal counties & the beaches. High: 66
  • TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, breezy, a brief shower, some drizzle. Low: 57
  • WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, brief shower.  High: 69
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. 57/82
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm. 59/88
  • SATURDAY: Becoming ostly cloudy, breezy, cooler. 61/73
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. 54/73… 60s at the beaches.

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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