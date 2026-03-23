First Alert Weather: 20+ degrees cooler Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A cold front will bring a big temperature drop for Tuesday, but – unfortunately – not much rain.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 60s with gusty winds out of the northeast that will be especially strong at the beaches & along the St. Johns River. A few showers will occur, but it doesn’t appear to be much rain & most showers that do develop will primarily impact the coastal counties & beaches.

Still breezy & cool Wednesday with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Then much warmer again Thursday & Friday with highs returning to the 80s.

Another cold front on Friday night will bring cooler temps. & gusty winds for the upcoming weekend, but – again - *not* much in the way of rain.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear evening… clouds late. Low: 60

Clear evening… clouds late. Low: 60 TUESDAY: Cloudy, windy & much cooler with a few showers – mainly coastal counties & the beaches. High: 66

Cloudy, windy & much cooler with a few showers – mainly coastal counties & the beaches. High: 66 TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, breezy, a brief shower, some drizzle. Low: 57

Cloudy, breezy, a brief shower, some drizzle. Low: 57 WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, brief shower. High: 69

Mostly cloudy, breezy, brief shower. High: 69 THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. 57/82

Partly sunny, warmer. 57/82 FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm. 59/88

Partly sunny, very warm. 59/88 SATURDAY: Becoming ostly cloudy, breezy, cooler. 61/73

Becoming ostly cloudy, breezy, cooler. 61/73 SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. 54/73… 60s at the beaches.

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