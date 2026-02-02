First Alert Weather: 8 nights in a row and below freezing Monday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Widespread frost again tonight with an inland freeze where temps. dip into the 20s… mid 30s at the beaches, near the intracoastal. Temps. will then stay above freezing Tue & Wed. night.

A warming trend finally for mid-week with highs Tuesday in the 60s under lots of sun. Temperatures reach well into the 60s on Wednesday as clouds move in ahead of another cold front. This front will be some rain, but amounts won’t be great – generally less than a quarter of an inch.

Colder air will follow, but not as cold as the recent arctic freeze & not for very long. Lows will drop to near freezing by early Friday with frost & a light inland freeze.

Milder temps. & dry with plenty of sun over the upcoming weekend.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear & cold. Low: 28… 35 at the beaches.

Clear & cold. Low: 28… 35 at the beaches. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & milder. High: 64

Mostly sunny & milder. High: 64 TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 40

Mostly clear. Low: 40 WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, pretty mild. 69… showers in the evening & overnight.

Increasing clouds, pretty mild. 69… showers in the evening & overnight. THURSDAY: Clouds giving way to sun, breezy, chilly again. 43/54

Clouds giving way to sun, breezy, chilly again. 43/54 FRIDAY: Light inland frost/freeze…. Mostly sunny & breezy. 33/62

Light inland frost/freeze…. Mostly sunny & breezy. 33/62 SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/65

Mostly sunny. 40/65 SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 37/68

Mostly sunny. 37/68 MONDAY: Partly sunny. 43/68

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast