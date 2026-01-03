Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Saturday

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Saturday begins with temperatures in the 50s and mostly cloudy skies.
  • An area of low pressure will traverse the region on Saturday. Ahead of that, temperatures will rise into the mid- to upper-70s with gusty winds. 
  • Showers will develop across southeast Georgia by late morning.
  • Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will impact the entire area on Saturday. This will bring beneficial rain to everyone in northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, mainly 0.25-0.75″, but locally higher amounts near 1″ are possible.
  • Hazards include areas of heavy rain and gusty winds, with a lower threat of lightning and an even lower (but nonzero) threat for an isolated strong/severe storm.
  • Rain will push offshore after sunset Saturday.
  • Sunday will be much cooler with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a cool northeasterly breeze. Nice weather for the Jags game.
  • Warmer than average temperatures are expected the next 7 days.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm, breezy, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 75

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms exiting offshore before midnight, then partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Much cooler, partly to mostly cloudy, dry. 53/62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 46/70

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. 47/75

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 51/78

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 53/78

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 57/78

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Saturday, January 3, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

