FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Saturday begins with temperatures in the 50s and mostly cloudy skies.

An area of low pressure will traverse the region on Saturday. Ahead of that, temperatures will rise into the mid- to upper-70s with gusty winds.

Showers will develop across southeast Georgia by late morning.

Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will impact the entire area on Saturday. This will bring beneficial rain to everyone in northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, mainly 0.25-0.75″, but locally higher amounts near 1″ are possible.

Hazards include areas of heavy rain and gusty winds, with a lower threat of lightning and an even lower (but nonzero) threat for an isolated strong/severe storm.

Rain will push offshore after sunset Saturday.

Sunday will be much cooler with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a cool northeasterly breeze. Nice weather for the Jags game.

Warmer than average temperatures are expected the next 7 days.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm, breezy, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 75

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms exiting offshore before midnight, then partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Much cooler, partly to mostly cloudy, dry. 53/62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 46/70

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. 47/75

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 51/78

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 53/78

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 57/78

