FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another beautiful day

- Sunday morning is cold with an inland freeze and frost along the east beltway of 295.
- Jacksonville International Airport has fallen to freezing for the 21st time this season.
- Another day with full sunshine will mean temperatures warm quickly through the low and middle 60s.
- Onshore winds on Sunday will likely keep the coastal communities much colder than just a few miles inland.
- More clouds move overhead Sunday night and Monday, but we stay dry with temperatures closer to 70 Monday afternoon.
- Tuesday-Friday will be mild with dry weather and highs in the 70s.
- Drought continues to worsen, and the local wildfire risk continues as well.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY: AM Frost/Freeze, then sunny and nice. HIGH: 65
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. LOW: 40
MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. 40/68
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 42/76
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 49/78
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 52/74
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower late. 53/74
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 50/67
