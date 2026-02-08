Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another beautiful day

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
  • Sunday morning is cold with an inland freeze and frost along the east beltway of 295.
  • Jacksonville International Airport has fallen to freezing for the 21st time this season.
  • Another day with full sunshine will mean temperatures warm quickly through the low and middle 60s.
  • Onshore winds on Sunday will likely keep the coastal communities much colder than just a few miles inland.
  • More clouds move overhead Sunday night and Monday, but we stay dry with temperatures closer to 70 Monday afternoon.
  • Tuesday-Friday will be mild with dry weather and highs in the 70s.
  • Drought continues to worsen, and the local wildfire risk continues as well.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: AM Frost/Freeze, then sunny and nice. HIGH: 65

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. LOW: 40

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. 40/68

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 42/76

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 49/78

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 52/74

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower late. 53/74

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 50/67

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: February 8, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

