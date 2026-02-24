First Alert Weather: Another chilly day before warmer afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is chilly with temperatures in the 30s and upper 20s well inland.
- The beaches will stay above freezing this morning.
- Roads will be dry for the morning commute.
- Very dry air is in place across our area. That, coupled with dry soils/dry vegetation, will present a very high wildfire risk today.
- Highs today will only be in the 50s, despite full sunshine.
- Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph.
- Any wildfire smoke will blow southeast today.
- Inland frost expected tonight.
- Highs will reach the lower 70s tomorrow and upper 70s by Thursday.
- A few showers arrive Friday.
TODAY: AM freeze. Sunny and cool. HIGH: 56
TONIGHT: Clear. Inland frost. LOW: 35
WEDNESDAY: Well inland AM Frost. Partly sunny and warmer. 35/72
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 46/78
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers. 56/76
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. 56/72
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 51/72
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/72
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️