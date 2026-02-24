First Alert Weather: Another chilly day before warmer afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is chilly with temperatures in the 30s and upper 20s well inland.

The beaches will stay above freezing this morning.

Roads will be dry for the morning commute.

Very dry air is in place across our area. That, coupled with dry soils/dry vegetation, will present a very high wildfire risk today.

Highs today will only be in the 50s, despite full sunshine.

Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph.

Any wildfire smoke will blow southeast today.

Inland frost expected tonight.

Highs will reach the lower 70s tomorrow and upper 70s by Thursday.

A few showers arrive Friday.

TODAY: AM freeze. Sunny and cool. HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Clear. Inland frost. LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Well inland AM Frost. Partly sunny and warmer. 35/72

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 46/78

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers. 56/76

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. 56/72

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 51/72

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/72

