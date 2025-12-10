First Alert Weather: Another cold front on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Another cold front will move across the area tonight, but won’t produce any rain… only a band of clouds followed by a wind shift to out of the north, ushering in a shot of chilly air.

So, Thursday will be breezy & chilly but at least with a lot of sun. Temps. will only top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clear skies & light winds Thursday night will lead to an inland frost & light freeze as temps. dip to the lower 30s near & west of I-95.

A warming trend begins Friday & will continue through midday Sunday before the next cold front moves across the area Sunday afternoon. This will once again be a dry front, but temperatures will plummet early next week.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A period of clouds either way of midnight… mostly clear early & late. Low: 42

Mostly sunny, milder. High: 62

Clear. Low: 35

Sunny. High: 71

Sunny. 44/71

Mostly sunny. 49/71

Partly sunny. 42/57

Partly cloudy/windy/colder. 37/63

Partly cloudy/breezy/cool. 45/69

