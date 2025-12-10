Local

First Alert Weather: Another cold front on the way

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Another cold front will move across the area tonight, but won’t produce any rain… only a band of clouds followed by a wind shift to out of the north, ushering in a shot of chilly air.
  • So, Thursday will be breezy & chilly but at least with a lot of sun.  Temps. will only top out in the upper 50s to low 60s.  Clear skies & light winds Thursday night will lead to an inland frost & light freeze as temps. dip to the lower 30s near & west of I-95.
  • A warming trend begins Friday & will continue through midday Sunday before the next cold front moves across the area Sunday afternoon.  This will once again be a dry front, but temperatures will plummet early next week.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: A period of clouds either way of midnight… mostly clear early & late. Low: 42
  • THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, milder.  High: 62
  • THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 35
  • FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 71
  • SATURDAY: Sunny.  44/71
  • SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.  49/71
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny.  42/57
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy/windy/colder.  37/63
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy/breezy/cool. 45/69

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

0

Most Read