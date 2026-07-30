First Alert Weather: Another hot day, scattered afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s inland and lower 80s along the coast and Downtown JAX.

Today will be another hot one with high temperatures in the mid 90s.

Not as hot as yesterday



Heat advisory for most of NE Florida and SE Georgia from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Feels like temperatures will be 105+.



Take plenty of breaks in the shade or a/c if you have to be or work outside

Scattered showers and storms will develop after 3-4 pm and continue into the evening.

Some storms may briefly become strong.

A few afternoon storms on Friday with more coverage for the weekend in the afternoons.

TROPICS: No areas of concern.

TODAY: Partly sunny and HOT. Scattered afternoon and evening storms. HIGH: 94 (Feels like: 105+)

TONIGHT: Lingering storms. Warm and muggy. LOW: 76

FRIDAY: Hot, partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 76/96

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/90

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/91

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/93

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/93

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