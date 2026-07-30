First Alert Weather: Another hot day, scattered afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s inland and lower 80s along the coast and Downtown JAX.
- Today will be another hot one with high temperatures in the mid 90s.
- Not as hot as yesterday
- Heat advisory for most of NE Florida and SE Georgia from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Feels like temperatures will be 105+.
- Take plenty of breaks in the shade or a/c if you have to be or work outside
- Scattered showers and storms will develop after 3-4 pm and continue into the evening.
- Some storms may briefly become strong.
- A few afternoon storms on Friday with more coverage for the weekend in the afternoons.
TROPICS: No areas of concern.
TODAY: Partly sunny and HOT. Scattered afternoon and evening storms. HIGH: 94 (Feels like: 105+)
TONIGHT: Lingering storms. Warm and muggy. LOW: 76
FRIDAY: Hot, partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 76/96
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/93
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/90
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/91
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/93
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/93
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