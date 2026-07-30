Police announce final arrest in child sex investigation; Operation Checkmate nets 32 men

Jacksonville, Fla. — A 33-year-old man marks the final arrest in Operation Checkmate, an effort by Jacksonville police that netted 32 men for allegedly soliciting children for sex online.

Landon Cross was arrested this month after Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detectives say he used an online platform to solicit who he thought was a teenage boy for sex. The ‘teen boy’ he was chatting with was actually an undercover detective.

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Cross did not travel to meet the boy, but he still allegedly committed a crime by soliciting sex from him, even after police said the ‘teen boy’ revealed his age.

JSO detectives continued to investigate and received a warrant for his arrest after the operation ended.

JSO announces 31st arrest in Operation Checkmate

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On Wednesday, July 15, a US Marshals Task Force picked up Cross from his apartment on the Southside.

With Cross’ arrest, 32 men are now facing serious charges for their alleged predatory behavior. Police said they come from all different walks of life. Six men are in the country illegally. Three had been arrested for similar crimes in the past, police said.

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Police have a dedicated Internet Crimes Against Children Unit with detectives working to stop anyone exploiting children.

They ask anyone who suspects someone is trying to lure a child online to notify the Cyber Tipline by calling 1.800.THE.LOST.

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