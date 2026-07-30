JSO searching for whoever left dog in crate near Philips Highway without food or water for days

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it needs the public’s help finding whoever left a small dog in a crate near Philips Highway without food or water for days.

On July 1, a vehicle pulled into a parking space at a church off Philips Highway, dropped the crate out of the car, and drove off, police said.

Three days later, a church employee found the dog, which had been left without food or water, covered in its own feces.

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An animal cruelty exam revealed the dog was extremely malnourished. The dog is now under extensive recovery to return to health.

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Police reminded the public there are many options for rehoming dogs, but this is not one of them. They said they are actively searching for the person responsible for leaving this dog in this condition.

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If you recognize the dog, know who owns the vehicle, or have any details that could lead to an arrest in this animal cruelty case, please call 904.630.0500.

You can report what you know anonymously by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers (1.866.845.TIPS)

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