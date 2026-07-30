Lane, ramp closures on Buckman Bridge set for July 30 - August 3

Jacksonville, Fla. — Continuous northbound double lane closures are planned Friday, July 31 through Monday, Aug. 3, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting, so crews can replace finger joints on the Buckman Bridge.

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Two outside lanes of I-295 North over the Buckman Bridge will close at 10 p.m. Friday and reopen by 4 a.m. Monday. Additionally, the ramp from San Jose Boulevard (State Road 13) to I-295 North will be closed, with motorists detoured via Old St. Augustine Road to access I-295 North.

Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation said drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible and plan additional time for travel.

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In addition to bridge finger joint replacements, the project includes partial coatings and structural steel work on the I-295 Buckman Bridge over the St. Johns River in Duval County.

The $5.4 million contract for these improvements was awarded to Cekra, Inc. Completion is expected in fall 2026, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

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Stay informed about lane closures and roadwork in your area by following FDOT District 2 at @MyFDOT_NEFL on X; at MyFDOTNEFL on Facebook; or by visiting nflroads.com.

Drivers seeking real-time traffic alerts may visit www.FL511.com or download the FL511 app.

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