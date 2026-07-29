Ramps from I-10 West to I-295 to close overnight on Wednesday

Jacksonville, Fla. — Ramps from I-10 West to I-295 North and I-295 South will close from 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29 to 6 a.m. Thursday, July 30 for completion of asphalt work.

Officials from the Florida Department of Transportation said that during the closure drivers will continue on I-10 West, exit at Chaffee Road, and use I-10 East to access I-295.

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Additionally, I-295 South from I-10 to Normandy Boulevard will see single lane closures from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday and double lane closures from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

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Drivers should follow posted detour signage and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

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Stay informed about lane closures and roadwork in your area by following FDOT District 2 at @MyFDOT_NEFL on X; at MyFDOTNEFL on Facebook; or by visiting nflroads.com.

Drivers seeking real-time traffic alerts may visit www.FL511.com or download the FL511 app.

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