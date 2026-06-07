First Alert Weather: Another hot and dry day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Today will be another hot one with highs in the upper 80s along the coast to lower and middle 90s inland.

A moderate risk of rip currents is in effect at our local beaches today.

It will be a dry day with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Heat persists through the upcoming week with a gradual rise in humidity, especially by Wednesday/Thursday.

Isolated coverage of rain returns Wednesday/Thursday, becoming more scattered by Friday/Saturday.

Outside of areas of rain late week, humidity will push feels-like temperatures above 100°F.

Our long-term drought and associated wildfire risk continue, evidenced by the wildfire that started in Charlton County yesterday (6/6). Estimates have this fire at 100 acres this morning. Temperatures

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Tropics:

No active storms and no areas of concern.

First name this year is Arthur.

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly cloudy and seasonally hot. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. LOW: 71

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 71/90

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 73/88

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated inland shower. 70/88

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, isolated storm. 71/92

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, a few storms. 72/92

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, a few storms. 73/91

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