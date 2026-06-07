First Alert Weather: Another hot and dry day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and 70s under partly cloudy skies.
- Today will be another hot one with highs in the upper 80s along the coast to lower and middle 90s inland.
- A moderate risk of rip currents is in effect at our local beaches today.
- It will be a dry day with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
- Heat persists through the upcoming week with a gradual rise in humidity, especially by Wednesday/Thursday.
- Isolated coverage of rain returns Wednesday/Thursday, becoming more scattered by Friday/Saturday.
- Outside of areas of rain late week, humidity will push feels-like temperatures above 100°F.
- Our long-term drought and associated wildfire risk continue, evidenced by the wildfire that started in Charlton County yesterday (6/6). Estimates have this fire at 100 acres this morning. Temperatures
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Tropics:
- No active storms and no areas of concern.
- First name this year is Arthur.
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TODAY: Partly cloudy and seasonally hot. HIGH: 89
- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. LOW: 71
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 71/90
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 73/88
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated inland shower. 70/88
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, isolated storm. 71/92
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, a few storms. 72/92
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, a few storms. 73/91