JSO investigating in-custody death of inmate, no foul play suspected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an in-custody death of an inmate after he was taken to a hospital in medical distress.

According to JSO, before 8 p.m. on June 5, the inmate was taken to the hospital. He was identified as 42-year-old Jordan Omar.

Sims was arrested on May 6 for Sale, Manufacture, Deliver Cocaine within 1000 feet of an Assisted Living Facility.

JSO says the investigation continues, and they are awaiting the Medical Examiner’s final determination as to the cause of death. Also, no foul play is suspected at this time.

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