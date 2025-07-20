First Alert Weather: Beating the heat this week with rain and storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Yep, it’s hot again today

Saturday was the hottest day of the year at 99 degrees

Sunday hit 98 degrees with a Heat Advisory until 6 PM area-wide

Monday will be very hot again - temps will once again peak between 95-100

A Heat Advisory may be issued as feels like temps will be back on the order of 105-110

Showers & storms really pick up though, Monday afternoon & evening

Offshore winds will keep the beaches in the threat area for storms

Tuesday through Thursday of this week look wet at times

Keep the umbrellas handy

Rain chances decrease somewhat into next weekend

Temps look to increase with less rain & storms around

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TROPICS

A tropical wave is tracking into the Western Atlantic

This thing is way out there - it’s more than 1000 miles from the Lesser Antilles/Caribbean

This wave may try to develop over the next day or two

Conditions get more hostile for long-term development

We’ll track it...but this system does not look to be a concern

Tracking the Tropics: Sunday, July 20 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

Take a look at the First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear & Warm. Low: 77

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Very Hot. A Few Afternoon Storms. High: 97

TUE: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 75/93

WED: Scattered Showers & Storms. 75/90

THU: Scattered Showers & Storms. 74/92

FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/94

SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/93

SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/95

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Sunday, July 20 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️