First Alert Weather: Beautiful football weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday morning is chilly under clear skies with temperatures in the 30s inland and 40s/50s along the coast. Don’t forget your jackets.

Abundant sunshine will quickly warm temperatures into the 70s by Florida-Georgia game time this afternoon. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.

Expect another chilly night with 40s/50s and partly cloudy skies.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Cloud cover increases on Sunday, but dry weather continues during the day. Highs will be slightly warmer in the low-middle 70s.

A few showers are likely Sunday night into Monday morning. Some wet roads are likely on Monday morning, before drying out later in the day.

Temperatures slightly cooler than average will continue through much of next week, with highs in the low-middle 70s and lows in the 40s/50s.

Aside from the chance of rain Sunday night-Monday morning, it’s a dry week of weather.

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

TROPICS:

No active storms. Today begins the final month of the Atlantic hurricane season.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

TODAY: Sunny. HIGH: 71

Sunny. HIGH: 71 TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. LOW: 48

Partly cloudy and cool. LOW: 48 SUNDAY: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy. 48/73

Becoming partly to mostly cloudy. 48/73 MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, then clearing late in the day. 53/70

Mostly cloudy with a few showers, then clearing late in the day. 53/70 TUESDAY: Sunny. 48/72

Sunny. 48/72 WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 51/73

Sunny. 51/73 THURSDAY: Sunny. 52/75

Sunny. 52/75 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 56/80

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️