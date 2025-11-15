Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful weekend ahead

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Saturday morning is cool with temperatures in the 40s and 50s with patchy dense fog.
  • Fog will clear completely by 8-9 am, then abundant sunshine on Saturday will warm temperatures to near 80.
  • Another round of early morning fog is possible on Sunday before another warm day in the low 80s.
  • Dry, warm, and a nice breeze expected for the Jags game.
  • No rain is in the forecast this week, worsening drought conditions across the area.

TROPICS:

  • Nothing.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, comfortably warm. HIGH: 80

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear. LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy in the afternoon. 52/81

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/78

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 54/82

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 57/80

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 59/81

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 60/82

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: November 15, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read