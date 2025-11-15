FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful weekend ahead

JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Saturday morning is cool with temperatures in the 40s and 50s with patchy dense fog.

Fog will clear completely by 8-9 am, then abundant sunshine on Saturday will warm temperatures to near 80.

Another round of early morning fog is possible on Sunday before another warm day in the low 80s.

Dry, warm, and a nice breeze expected for the Jags game.

No rain is in the forecast this week, worsening drought conditions across the area.

TROPICS :

Nothing.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, comfortably warm. HIGH: 80

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear. LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy in the afternoon. 52/81

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/78

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 54/82

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 57/80

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 59/81

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 60/82

