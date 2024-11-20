First Alert Weather: Big temperature drop on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says there are clearing skies tonight and cooler air will move in by morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Thursday will be much cooler with lots of sun and gusty north winds adding a chill to the air. Highs will only be in the 60s.

Cool temperatures through the weekend but with lots of sun. Highs will only be in the low to mid-60s Friday and Saturday with overnight lows in the 30s west of I-95 and the 40s closer to the coast.

Sunday will be milder with light winds & afternoon highs near 70.

There are no areas of concern in the tropics with only 10 days left in the Atlantic hurricane season.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with temps in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Clearing, turning cooler. Low: 49

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, much cooler. High: 66

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear/chilly. Low: 42

FRIDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 61

SATURDAY: Sunny/cool. High: 64

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 64

MONDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 74

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 75

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 74

THE TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic Basin. More: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

