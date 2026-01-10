Local

First Alert Weather: Big weather changes on Sunday

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Saturday’s been another pleasantly warm day
  • Temperatures have been near record highs for the second straight day
  • Clouds increase tonight & isolated showers push through the area tomorrow morning
  • Rain should push south of I-10 and out of our area before Noon
  • Temperatures will be much cooler, hovering in the 60s all day
  • Breezes pick up by afternoon, too, so it will be cool & breezy at EverBank Stadium
  • Temperatures will fall through the afternoon & evening, bottoming out in the 30s by early Monday
  • Some spots inland will freeze Monday morning, then frost becomes widespread Tuesday morning
  • A weak & fast-moving storm system brings us the chance for rain Wednesday into Thursday
  • Another big shot of cold air moves in after the rain

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Mild. Low: 60
  • TOMORROW: Brief AM Shower, Cloudy & Breezy, Much Cooler. High: 68
  • MON: AM Inland Freezes, Partly Sunny. 35/54
  • TUE: AM Frost & Freezes, Mostly Sunny. 35/62
  • WED: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 45/65
  • THU: Isolated AM Shower, Clearing & Cool. 42/53
  • FRI: Mostly Sunny & Chilly. 31/53
  • SAT: Mostly Sunny. 36/65

