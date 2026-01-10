First Alert Weather: Big weather changes on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Saturday’s been another pleasantly warm day

Temperatures have been near record highs for the second straight day

Clouds increase tonight & isolated showers push through the area tomorrow morning

Rain should push south of I-10 and out of our area before Noon

Temperatures will be much cooler, hovering in the 60s all day

Breezes pick up by afternoon, too, so it will be cool & breezy at EverBank Stadium

Temperatures will fall through the afternoon & evening, bottoming out in the 30s by early Monday

Some spots inland will freeze Monday morning, then frost becomes widespread Tuesday morning

A weak & fast-moving storm system brings us the chance for rain Wednesday into Thursday

Another big shot of cold air moves in after the rain

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Mild. Low: 60

TOMORROW: Brief AM Shower, Cloudy & Breezy, Much Cooler. High: 68

MON: AM Inland Freezes, Partly Sunny. 35/54

TUE: AM Frost & Freezes, Mostly Sunny. 35/62

WED: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 45/65

THU: Isolated AM Shower, Clearing & Cool. 42/53

FRI: Mostly Sunny & Chilly. 31/53

SAT: Mostly Sunny. 36/65

