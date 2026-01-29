First Alert Weather: Briefly milder before weekend arctic freeze

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Not as cold as past nights, but still chilly tonight, with lows near 30 west of Highway 301, a light freeze… to the mid 30s near I-95, with some light frost… to the low to mid 40s at the beaches.

Clouds move in on Friday with a few afternoon sprinkles as temps. warm into the mid 60s.

A Saturday storm system & front will bring clouds, wind & some sprinkles or a few flurries late in the day into the evening. Significant precipitation is not expected but temps. will crash to the coldest of the winter so far. Temps. will fall Saturday into the 30s by late afternoon with 20-30 mph northerly winds then bottom out Sat. night 20-25 with a freeze to the beaches & wind chills in the single digits & teens. Lows Sunday night/early Monday will reach the teens & 20s with another freeze that will include the beaches. Lows in the 20s Mon. night/early Tue. will mean another frost/freeze for virtually all areas.

Milder temps. finally return next Wednesday.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Some high clouds, chilly… light freeze/frost well inland. Low: 35

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy & milder with a brief afternoon sprinkle. High: 64

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a brief evening shower. Low: 39

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy & turning colder with a sprinkle or snow flurry by late afternoon/early evening. High: 50 falling into the 30s by late afternoon with wind chills in the 20s.

SUNDAY: Widespread freeze early… partly to mostly sunny. 21/41 (record low=24/1977)

MONDAY: Widespread frost & freeze early… sunny. 22/50 (record=23/1979)

TUESDAY: Widespread frost & freeze early… Mostly sunny. 28/58

WEDNESDAY: Clouds moving in, but milder. 34/66

THURSDAY: A shower early with clouds gradually giving way to sun. 43/64

