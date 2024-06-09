First Alert Weather: Brutally hot weather turns to much-needed rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Weather Meteorologist Corey Simma continues to track high temperatures Sunday and is keeping an eye on some much-needed rain.

Jacksonville made it to at least 98 Sunday afternoon with the final number to come later this evening.

Monday will be hot like the last couple of days. A few storms will roll into southeast Georgia Monday afternoon/evening.

Tuesday is when the weather pattern shifts to the wetter. Moisture will stream up from the Gulf of Mexico, so while temperatures go down, it will be very humid.

A few storms develop Tuesday and Wednesday, with Thursday and Friday looking even more widespread with the rain.

Through next weekend, 2-3″ rain amounts look likely near & south of I-10. Rain amounts look a little less up in southeast Georgia.

There are no areas of concern in the tropics, and no development is expected in the next week.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Fair Skies, Warm. Low: 73

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, A Few SE GA PM Storms. High: 97 (Record: 100 – 1954)

TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 71/94

WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 72/90

THU: Scattered Showers & Storms. 73/89

FRI: Scattered Showers & Storms. 73/88

SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/88

SUN: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. 73/89

