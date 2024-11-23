First Alert Weather: Chilly but beautiful weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — The First Alert Weather Team says temperatures this morning are the coldest they’ve been in months, ranging in the 30s inland to the 40s at the coast.

Full sunshine this weekend will take highs into the 60s today and 70s tomorrow. Another round of 30s/40s is expected Sunday morning.

A gradual warming trend continues into next week with highs in the upper 70s by Thanksgiving.

A few showers are possible by Black Friday.

In the long range, December looks to start on the cool side.

There is nothing of concern in the tropics.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TODAY: Sunny and cool. HIGH: 64

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly, inland patchy frost. LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Sunny. 40/71

MONDAY: Sunny. 44/74

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 49/78

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 53/74

THANKSGIVING: Partly sunny and warm. 57/78

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 55/72

