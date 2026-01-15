First Alert Weather: Chilly and breezy day before a widespread freeze tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking the 40s and 50s this morning.

A few light sprinkles for the early AM commute, then dry.

Highs today in the lower 50s in Jacksonville.

Winds will pick up out of the northwest today.

Gusts of 20-30 mph likely.

First Alert Weather Day overnight tonight/ early Friday: Clear tonight with overnight lows dropping to the coldest air of the season, so far.

overnight tonight/ early Friday: Clear tonight with overnight lows dropping to the coldest air of the season, so far. Lower to mid 20s in SE Georgia



Lower to mid 20s in Inland NE Florida



Light freeze likely all the way to the beaches of Duval, St. Johns and Nassau counties.

Cover sensitive plants tonight even along the coast.

Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 50s under sunshine and less wind.

An inland frost/freeze is likely again on Saturday morning.

Sunday will be a chilly day with highs in the lower 50s with showers.

Waycross/Blackshear/Nahunta in SE Georgia may see a few sleet pellets, snow flakes/rain mix-in Sunday AM.



No wintry accumulations expected.

TODAY: Turning mostly sunny and breezy. Chilly. High: 53

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Widespread frost/freeze. Low: 25 (Record: 22 - 1927)

FRIDAY: AM frost/freeze. Sunny & chilly. 25/56

SATURDAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 33/65

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers. Chilly. 46/52

MLK DAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 27/53

TUESDAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 30/596

WEDNESDAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 32/60

