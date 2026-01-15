First Alert Weather: Chilly and breezy day before a widespread freeze tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking the 40s and 50s this morning.
- A few light sprinkles for the early AM commute, then dry.
- Highs today in the lower 50s in Jacksonville.
- Winds will pick up out of the northwest today.
- Gusts of 20-30 mph likely.
- First Alert Weather Day overnight tonight/ early Friday: Clear tonight with overnight lows dropping to the coldest air of the season, so far.
- Lower to mid 20s in SE Georgia
- Lower to mid 20s in Inland NE Florida
- Light freeze likely all the way to the beaches of Duval, St. Johns and Nassau counties.
- Cover sensitive plants tonight even along the coast.
- Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 50s under sunshine and less wind.
- An inland frost/freeze is likely again on Saturday morning.
- Sunday will be a chilly day with highs in the lower 50s with showers.
- Waycross/Blackshear/Nahunta in SE Georgia may see a few sleet pellets, snow flakes/rain mix-in Sunday AM.
- No wintry accumulations expected.
TODAY: Turning mostly sunny and breezy. Chilly. High: 53
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Widespread frost/freeze. Low: 25 (Record: 22 - 1927)
FRIDAY: AM frost/freeze. Sunny & chilly. 25/56
SATURDAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 33/65
SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers. Chilly. 46/52
MLK DAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 27/53
TUESDAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 30/596
WEDNESDAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 32/60
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️