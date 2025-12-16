Local

First Alert Weather: Chilly morning before a warming trend begins

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a cold morning with temperatures in the 30s in many local neighborhoods.

  • Inland frost likely this morning west of Jacksonville.
  • Temperatures will be in the 20s this morning in SE Georgia away from the coast.
  • Onshore winds continue today at 5-15 mph.
  • Highs will reach the lower 60s in Jacksonville and mid to upper 50s in SE Georgia.
  • Temperatures will rise to the upper 60s tomorrow in Jacksonville.
  • The weekend looks mild in the lower to mid 70s in the afternoons.
  • Christmas week looks warmer than average across much of the lower 48.

TODAY: Inland AM Frost. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 63 (50s in SE Georgia)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 45/69

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer, a few showers at night. 52/73

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 55/71

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 43/72

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 48/75

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 53/70

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: December 16, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

