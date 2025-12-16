First Alert Weather: Chilly morning before a warming trend begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a cold morning with temperatures in the 30s in many local neighborhoods.

Inland frost likely this morning west of Jacksonville.

Temperatures will be in the 20s this morning in SE Georgia away from the coast.

Onshore winds continue today at 5-15 mph.

Highs will reach the lower 60s in Jacksonville and mid to upper 50s in SE Georgia.

Temperatures will rise to the upper 60s tomorrow in Jacksonville.

The weekend looks mild in the lower to mid 70s in the afternoons.

Christmas week looks warmer than average across much of the lower 48.

TODAY: Inland AM Frost. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 63 (50s in SE Georgia)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 45/69

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer, a few showers at night. 52/73

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 55/71

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 43/72

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 48/75

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 53/70

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: December 16, 2025

