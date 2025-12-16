First Alert Weather: Chilly morning before a warming trend begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a cold morning with temperatures in the 30s in many local neighborhoods.
- Inland frost likely this morning west of Jacksonville.
- Temperatures will be in the 20s this morning in SE Georgia away from the coast.
- Onshore winds continue today at 5-15 mph.
- Highs will reach the lower 60s in Jacksonville and mid to upper 50s in SE Georgia.
- Temperatures will rise to the upper 60s tomorrow in Jacksonville.
- The weekend looks mild in the lower to mid 70s in the afternoons.
- Christmas week looks warmer than average across much of the lower 48.
TODAY: Inland AM Frost. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 63 (50s in SE Georgia)
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. LOW: 45
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 45/69
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer, a few showers at night. 52/73
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 55/71
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 43/72
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 48/75
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 53/70
