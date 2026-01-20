First Alert Weather: Chilly morning, Warmer weather arrives this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the 20s and 30s well inland.
- The beaches will be above freezing this AM.
- Some frost on windshields and elevated surfaces east of I-95
- Widespread freeze/frost inland.
- Turning partly sunny today with highs in the mid to upper 50s
- An inland freeze again tonight west of Jacksonville.
- Highs make it back into the 60s tomorrow.
- We reach near 70 by Thursday and mid 70s on Friday.
- A few showers return for parts of the weekend.
TODAY: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Partly sunny and cool. HIGH: 58
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Well inland freeze. Low: 35
WEDNESDAY: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Partly to mostly cloudy. 35/66
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 50/68
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 48/74
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon/evening showers. 50/68
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 51/59
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 40/52
