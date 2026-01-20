First Alert Weather: Chilly morning, Warmer weather arrives this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the 20s and 30s well inland.

The beaches will be above freezing this AM.

Some frost on windshields and elevated surfaces east of I-95

Widespread freeze/frost inland.

Turning partly sunny today with highs in the mid to upper 50s

An inland freeze again tonight west of Jacksonville.

Highs make it back into the 60s tomorrow.

We reach near 70 by Thursday and mid 70s on Friday.

A few showers return for parts of the weekend.

TODAY: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Partly sunny and cool. HIGH: 58

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Well inland freeze. Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Partly to mostly cloudy. 35/66

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 50/68

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 48/74

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon/evening showers. 50/68

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 51/59

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 40/52

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️