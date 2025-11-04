First Alert Weather: Chilly morning with a warming trend on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another chilly morning across the area with temperatures inland in the lower 40s well inland and 50s along the NE Florida coastline.
- We will see sunny skies today with no rain.
- We will gradually warm up through the remainder of the week with dry and sunny weather.
- No significant rain through at least Saturday.
- Brief shower possible Sunday before a strong cold front arrives Monday.
TROPICS:
- No active storms.
- Hurricane season ends November 30.
TODAY: Chilly start. Sunny. HIGH: 72
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. LOW: 51
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 51/79
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 52/78
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/80
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 57/81
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Brief shower. 61/80
MONDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Breezy. 54/67
