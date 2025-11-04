First Alert Weather: Chilly morning with a warming trend on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another chilly morning across the area with temperatures inland in the lower 40s well inland and 50s along the NE Florida coastline.

We will see sunny skies today with no rain.

We will gradually warm up through the remainder of the week with dry and sunny weather.

No significant rain through at least Saturday.

Brief shower possible Sunday before a strong cold front arrives Monday.

TROPICS :

No active storms.

Hurricane season ends November 30.

TODAY: Chilly start. Sunny. HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 51/79

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 52/78

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/80

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 57/81

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Brief shower. 61/80

MONDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Breezy. 54/67

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️