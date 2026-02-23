First Alert Weather: Chilly mornings and afternoons to start the week, very high wildfire risk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
- The wind remains elevated so it will feel a bit cooler than the actual air temperature as you head to work and school.
- Very dry air is in place across our area. That, coupled with gust winds/dry soils/dry vegetation, will present a very high wildfire risk today.
- Highs today will only be in the 40s and 50s, despite full sunshine.
- Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 mph with higher gusts.
- Any wildfire smoke will blow southeast today.
- Widespread freeze tonight: Temperatures tumble tonight into the 20s and 30s.
- A few neighborhoods closer to the coast will see a light freeze as well.
- The immediate sand of the beaches will likely stay just above freezing.
- Another well inland frost/freeze is expected Wednesday morning before we quickly warm back up.
TODAY: Sunny, breezy and cool. HIGH: 53
TONIGHT: Clear. Widespread freeze. LOW: 28
TUESDAY: Widespread AM Freeze. Sunny and cool. 28/56 (Record: 27 - 1989)
WEDNESDAY: Well inland AM Frost/Freeze. Sunny and warmer. 35/72
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 46/78
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Afternoon/evening showers. 56/76
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 56/79
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 54/75
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️