First Alert Weather: Chilly mornings and afternoons to start the week, very high wildfire risk

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

  • The wind remains elevated so it will feel a bit cooler than the actual air temperature as you head to work and school.
  • Very dry air is in place across our area. That, coupled with gust winds/dry soils/dry vegetation, will present a very high wildfire risk today.
  • Highs today will only be in the 40s and 50s, despite full sunshine.
  • Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 mph with higher gusts.
  • Any wildfire smoke will blow southeast today.
  • Widespread freeze tonight: Temperatures tumble tonight into the 20s and 30s.
    • A few neighborhoods closer to the coast will see a light freeze as well.
    • The immediate sand of the beaches will likely stay just above freezing.
  • Another well inland frost/freeze is expected Wednesday morning before we quickly warm back up.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy and cool. HIGH: 53

TONIGHT: Clear. Widespread freeze. LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Widespread AM Freeze. Sunny and cool. 28/56 (Record: 27 - 1989)

WEDNESDAY: Well inland AM Frost/Freeze. Sunny and warmer. 35/72

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 46/78

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Afternoon/evening showers. 56/76

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 56/79

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 54/75

