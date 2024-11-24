First Alert Weather: Chilly mornings & comfortable afternoons

The First Alert Weather team says Today will be another beautiful day with full sunshine and highs into the low 70s, a little warmer than yesterday, dipping into the low 70s.

Here are some notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

This morning an inland Frost Advisory is in effect until 8. Temperatures range from 35-40 degrees inland and 40-45 degrees toward the coast.

Gradual warming through Thanksgiving to near 80 but staying dry.

The next cold front brings rain to the area late Thursday-Friday before another cooldown next weekend. Most of our area will be dry during the day on Thanksgiving.

Tracking the Tropics:

Nothing.

Weekday forecast:

TODAY: Sunny and nice. HIGH: 71

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. LOW: 44

MONDAY: Sunny. 44/74

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 49/78

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 56/77

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy and warm, showers north late. 57/78

FRIDAY: A few showers, turning partly cloudy. 55/69

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. 40/60

