FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly New Year’s Eve before a warming trend into the new year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- A chilly evening ahead as skies clear and temperatures drop.
- Dinner plans: Clearing skies and temperatures in the 50s and 40s.
- As we ring in the new year, temperatures will be in the upper 30s at midnight.
- We are very dry, soil-wise, and humidity-wise.
- Be sure to extinguish any fireworks before heading inside!
- Thursday morning will be in the mid to upper 30s closer to the coast and lower 30s well inland.
- An inland frost and freeze is likely west of the St. Johns River.
- Frost is possible as far east as I-95/I-295 East Beltway
- The first day of 2026 will feature sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.
- Showers are on the way for Saturday afternoon and early evening.
- Sunday is looking DRY and seasonal for the JAGS game at 1 pm on FOX30.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. LOW: 31 (upper-30s at the NE Florida beaches)
NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cold morning. Sunny. High: 63
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 39/66
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, with afternoon and evening showers. 50/72
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 53/66
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 46/67
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 47/69
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 48/75
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️