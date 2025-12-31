FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly New Year’s Eve before a warming trend into the new year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

A chilly evening ahead as skies clear and temperatures drop.

Dinner plans: Clearing skies and temperatures in the 50s and 40s.

As we ring in the new year, temperatures will be in the upper 30s at midnight.

We are very dry, soil-wise, and humidity-wise.

Be sure to extinguish any fireworks before heading inside!

Thursday morning will be in the mid to upper 30s closer to the coast and lower 30s well inland.

An inland frost and freeze is likely west of the St. Johns River.

Frost is possible as far east as I-95/I-295 East Beltway

The first day of 2026 will feature sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.

Showers are on the way for Saturday afternoon and early evening.

Sunday is looking DRY and seasonal for the JAGS game at 1 pm on FOX30.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. LOW: 31 (upper-30s at the NE Florida beaches)

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cold morning. Sunny. High: 63

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 39/66

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, with afternoon and evening showers. 50/72

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 53/66

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 46/67

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 47/69

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 48/75

