First Alert Weather: Chilly temperatures with some inland frost early Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a good soaking rain this weekend, we’ll dry out this week.
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Some drizzle early Monday evening, then clearing skies with temperatures in the 30s & 40s by morning.
- Sunshine and dry the rest of the week.
- Chilly through early Wednesday when there will be some inland frost across Northeast Florida and an inland freeze across Southeast Georgia.
- A warming trend begins Wednesday afternoon and will continue the rest of the week with highs near 70 by Friday.
First Alert 7 Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Clearing, colder. Low: 40
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & chilly. High: 59
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear/cold. Low: 36
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 66
THURSDAY: Sunny. 42/66
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 39/69
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 47/71
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 49/71
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 49/60
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️