First Alert Weather: Chilly temperatures with some inland frost early Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a good soaking rain this weekend, we’ll dry out this week.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Some drizzle early Monday evening, then clearing skies with temperatures in the 30s & 40s by morning.

Sunshine and dry the rest of the week.

Chilly through early Wednesday when there will be some inland frost across Northeast Florida and an inland freeze across Southeast Georgia.

A warming trend begins Wednesday afternoon and will continue the rest of the week with highs near 70 by Friday.

First Alert 7 Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Clearing, colder. Low: 40

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & chilly. High: 59

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear/cold. Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 66

THURSDAY: Sunny. 42/66

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 39/69

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 47/71

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 49/71

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 49/60

