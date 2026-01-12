FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A chilly week ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

A light freeze and some frost near the Florida/Georgia border Monday night and across much of Southeast Georgia, while clouds keep temperatures well above freezing for Jacksonville and much of Northeast Florida.

The next front arrives on Wednesday with a few brief showers but not much rain. Much colder air will follow with a chilly/windy Thursday – highs only in the low to mid 50s.

A widespread frost and inland freeze early Friday, with some more inland frost/light freeze early Saturday, as below average temps. continue through the weekend.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 41… low to mid 30s Southeast Georgia, and near the Florida/Georgia border with some frost/light freeze.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 62

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an afternoon shower. High: 62

THURSDAY: Clouds gradually giving way to sun… windy and cold. 42/53

FRIDAY: Frost/freeze early… mostly sunny. 28/56

SATURDAY: Inland frost early… partly sunny. 30/62

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 38/58

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 33/56

