FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A chilly week ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- A light freeze and some frost near the Florida/Georgia border Monday night and across much of Southeast Georgia, while clouds keep temperatures well above freezing for Jacksonville and much of Northeast Florida.
- The next front arrives on Wednesday with a few brief showers but not much rain. Much colder air will follow with a chilly/windy Thursday – highs only in the low to mid 50s.
- A widespread frost and inland freeze early Friday, with some more inland frost/light freeze early Saturday, as below average temps. continue through the weekend.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 41… low to mid 30s Southeast Georgia, and near the Florida/Georgia border with some frost/light freeze.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 62
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 45
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an afternoon shower. High: 62
THURSDAY: Clouds gradually giving way to sun… windy and cold. 42/53
FRIDAY: Frost/freeze early… mostly sunny. 28/56
SATURDAY: Inland frost early… partly sunny. 30/62
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 38/58
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 33/56
