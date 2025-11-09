FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front arrives tonight with some rain, then much colder temperatures

Local

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Sunday morning is partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
  • Near-record warmth is expected Sunday, with highs in the low to mid-80s under partly cloudy skies.
  • A strong cold front will approach from the northwest tonight, bringing the risk for a few gusty showers/isolated thunderstorms or two.
  • The front will be clear of the area by dawn Monday, and temperatures will be in the 40s (feeling like the 30s with wind).
  • A cold but sunny day is in store for Monday with highs mainly in the 50s.
  • Tuesday morning will be cold. Many places inland will be below freezing in the upper 20s to lower 30s, with feels-like temperatures in the 20s essentially area-wide.
  • Widespread frost is expected on Wednesday morning.
  • We gradually rebound into the 70s by Thursday.

TROPICS:

  • Nothing.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Isolated late-day shower/storm. HIGH: 86

SUNDAY NIGHT: A shower or two early, then becoming breezy and chilly. LOW: 46

MONDAY: Sunny and windy, much colder. 46/59

TUESDAY: AM Freeze. Sunny and cool. 32/52

WEDNESDAY: AM Frost and Freeze. Sunny. 33/69

THURSDAY: Sunny. 41/74

FRIDAY: Sunny. 47/74

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/74

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: November 9, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

